News
ՀայEngРус
Wednesday
December 14
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Wednesday
December 14
ՀայEngРус
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Show news feed
NATO sets military budget for 2023 at nearly €2 billion
NATO sets military budget for 2023 at nearly €2 billion
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

NATO has set a military budget of nearly €2 billion for 2023, a 25 percent increase over this year's budget, the alliance's press office reported on Wednesday.

Allies agreed on NATO's civilian and military budgets for 2023 at a meeting of the North Atlantic Council on Wednesday. The civilian budget is set at €370.8 million and the military budget at €1.96 billion, an increase of 27.8 percent and 25.8 percent over 2022, the alliance said in a statement.

It explains that the civilian budget provides funds for personnel, operational and program costs for NATO headquarters and its international headquarters.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Azerbaijan and NATO discuss partnership and hybrid threats
Jafar Huseynzade discussed Azerbaijan-NATO partnership...
 Armenian Defense Ministry delegation takes part in NATO international conference in Brussels
An agreement was reached to activate the cooperative programs and the list of events for the next year...
 US to send additional infantry units to Estonia
The United States will send additional infantry units to Estonia...
 Politico: over $3 billion from NATO fund may be sent to Ukraine
Money from the Afghan National Army Trust Fund, was used to equip and train troops..
 Turkey continues to impose conditions: Finland must lift arms embargo on Ankara
Although Sweden lifted the embargo in September, originally imposed by both countries in 2019...
 Head of Defense Ministry Akar: Turkey is following the issue of Swedish and Finnish membership in NATO
Turkey is closely monitoring the situation regarding the membership of Sweden and Finland in NATO...
Most
Read Viewed
Photos