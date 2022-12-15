Dictionary.com chooses word of year

The American online dictionary Dictionary.com has chosen 'woman' as the word of the year 2022, according to the dictionary's website. According to its version, the word means adult female person.
It was chosen as the word of the year because, as the dictionary notes, searches for the word woman at Dictionary.com have increased many times due to a number of high-profile public interest events, including an episode where the question of the meaning of the word woman was raised on a national level.
The selection of woman as the word of the year in 2022 reflects how the intersection of concepts of gender, identity and language dominates the current cultural debate about defining our work as a dictionary.
The total number of searches for the word woman in 2022 has doubled from the 2021 figure.