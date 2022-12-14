News
ՀայEngРус
Thursday
December 15
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Thursday
December 15
ՀայEngРус
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Show news feed
Russian peacekeepers' command in Nagorno-Karabakh continues talks to unblock Lachin
Russian peacekeepers' command in Nagorno-Karabakh continues talks to unblock Lachin
Region:Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Russia
Theme: Politics

The command of Russian peacekeepers in Nagorno-Karabakh continued negotiations on stabilizing the situation in the area of the Lachin corridor during December 13, the press service of the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

"During December 13, 2022 the command of Russian peacekeepers continued the negotiation process with the Azerbaijani and Armenian sides to stabilize the situation and unblock the roadway Stepanakert - Goris in the area of observation post #7," the report says.

Russian peacekeeping troops continue to carry out tasks in the territory of Nagorno-Karabakh.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Docherty: The UK counts on both Azerbaijan and Armenia to abide by all ceasefire commitments
The UK counts on both Azerbaijan and Armenia to abide by all ceasefire commitments...
 Netherlands parliament passes document in connection with Azerbaijan's closure of Lachin Corridor
The Netherlands parliament on Tuesday adopted a document submitted by a number of factions...
 Canadian MFA: We call on Azerbaijan authorities to reopen the corridor and ensure freedom of movement
Canada is closely following the developments surrounding the Lachin corridor...
 Armenia applies to ECHR to indicate interim measures against Azerbaijan
Armenia has appealed to the European Court of Human Rights...
 Cavusoglu: No one will help Armenia, Armenia needs to sign a peace treaty with Azerbaijan as soon as possible
Mevlut Cavusoglu touched upon the normalization of relations between Armenia and Turkey...
 Secretary of Security Council of Armenia holds number of meetings in Finland
Armen Grigoryan presented the situation with Azerbaijan's blocking of unimpeded movement...
Most
Read Viewed
Photos