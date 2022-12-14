Russian peacekeepers' command in Nagorno-Karabakh continues talks to unblock Lachin

The command of Russian peacekeepers in Nagorno-Karabakh continued negotiations on stabilizing the situation in the area of the Lachin corridor during December 13, the press service of the Russian Defense Ministry reported.
"During December 13, 2022 the command of Russian peacekeepers continued the negotiation process with the Azerbaijani and Armenian sides to stabilize the situation and unblock the roadway Stepanakert - Goris in the area of observation post #7," the report says.
Russian peacekeeping troops continue to carry out tasks in the territory of Nagorno-Karabakh.