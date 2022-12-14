News
Canadian MFA: We call on Azerbaijan authorities to reopen the corridor and ensure freedom of movement
Canadian MFA: We call on Azerbaijan authorities to reopen the corridor and ensure freedom of movement
Region:World News, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Canada is closely following the developments surrounding the Lachin corridor. A statement to that effect was released by the Canadian Foreign Ministry.

"Canada is closely following the closure of the Lachin corridor. We call on Azerbaijan authorities to reopen the corridor and ensure freedom of movement to avoid any potential humanitarian impact," the statement said on Twitter.

The Canadian Foreign Ministry also calls on Armenia and Azerbaijan to continue negotiations to resolve the problems through peaceful dialogue.
