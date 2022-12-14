Netherlands parliament passes document in connection with Azerbaijan's closure of Lachin Corridor

The Netherlands parliament on Tuesday adopted a document submitted by a number of factions in connection with the closure of the Lachin corridor by Azerbaijan, the Federation of Armenian Organizations of the Netherlands reported.
The document also says that despite the agreements of November 9, 2020, Azerbaijan has closed the Lachin corridor connecting Armenia with Nagorno-Karabakh and stopped gas supplies from Armenia to Nagorno-Karabakh. The document also states that Russian peacekeepers do not intervene in that area, and that this situation threatens to create a humanitarian emergency for the population of Nagorno-Karabakh.
In addition, the parliament calls on the government to call on the Council of Europe to make a joint appeal to Azerbaijan to stop hostile actions against the people of Nagorno-Karabakh and open a corridor.