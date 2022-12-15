Germany approves deal with the US to buy F-35 fighter jets

The Bundestag budget committee has approved Germany's deal with the U.S. to buy fifth-generation F-35 fighter jets. It is reported by Reuters citing informed sources.
According to the agency, the cost of the contract is estimated at 10 billion euros. It is noted that Berlin plans to buy 35 fighters, as well as missiles and other weapons and equipment from Washington. The first eight F-35 will be delivered to Germany in 2026.
The deal to buy the planes from the American side is one of the first major projects under which Germany will receive funding from a special fund for the German armed forces.