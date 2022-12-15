Newspaper: People in Artsakh are not succumbing to difficulties

YEREVAN. – Past daily of Armenia writes: At the end of September, [PM] Nikol Pashinyan had said: "We believe that Armenia and Azerbaijan can mutually recognize each other's territorial integrity, and the main beneficiary of the Karabakh discussion shall be the people of Nagorno-Karabakh [(Artsakh)]—through their elected representatives."

Both the political forces and the expert community qualified this as a confirmation that in the peace treaty envisioned by Pashinyan, Artsakh will be part of Azerbaijan. Parallel to this, Pashinyan and his [political] team not just once hinted or simply stated that the guarantor of the safety of Artsakh Armenians and the primary person responsible for the security guarantee are the Russian peacekeepers. In short, they withdrew their hands from Artsakh and left everything to the people of Artsakh and Russians.

Therefore, it is natural that these days, when the enemy [(i.e., Azerbaijan)] is carrying out another crime, the peacekeeping contingent, the people of Artsakh, the AR [(Artsakh Republic)] government and the parliamentary factions themselves bear the burden of solving the problem.

While Nikol Pashinyan has announced a "vow of silence" for several days, while AR President Arayik Harutyunyan, as they had occasion to mention, avoids providing clarifications on the issues related to the created situation, parliamentary factions and the executive are taking steps on a daily basis. In addition to statements, addressing the international community, the Minister of State of Artsakh holds constant consultations in order to solve the problems arising in various domains and, in general, the created situation.

According to the information of Past newspaper, no matter how difficult the situation is, there are worries in Artsakh, but there is no panic, although the enemy is trying to disseminate disinformation through information platforms.

By the way, Minister of State Ruben Vardanyan also stated the day before that there is no need to panic and it is necessary to continue to work systematically and responsibly.

"Although there is a great danger of a humanitarian crisis in Artsakh, no one is going to succumb to difficulties," he had said.