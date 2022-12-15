Armenia FM in New York, meets with UN Secretary-General

YEREVAN. – Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan met with United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in New York on Wednesday, the foreign ministry of Armenia informs Armenian News-NEWS.am.
Mirzoyan briefed the UN Secretary-General on the latest developments in Armenia’s region, particularly the closure of the Lachin Corridor by Azerbaijan since Monday, the interruption of natural gas supply to Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), and the serious humanitarian challenges that emerged as a result. Also, the need for a targeted reaction by the international community to this situation was stressed.
Also, the Armenian side reflected on the ongoing occupation of the sovereign territories of Armenia by Azerbaijan, the normalization of Armenia-Azerbaijan relations, and the resolution of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.
Mirzoyan emphasized that Azerbaijan continues its policy of force or threat of force, belligerent rhetoric and Armenophobia as well as its extremist approaches, thus undermining stability and security in the South Caucasus. At the same time, the FM reaffirmed Armenia's commitment to establishing stability and peace in its region.