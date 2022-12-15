News
ՀայEngРус
Thursday
December 15
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Thursday
December 15
ՀայEngРус
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Show news feed
Armenia FM in New York, meets with UN Secretary-General
Armenia FM in New York, meets with UN Secretary-General
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics


YEREVAN. – Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan met with United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in New York on Wednesday, the foreign ministry of Armenia informs Armenian News-NEWS.am.

Mirzoyan briefed the UN Secretary-General on the latest developments in Armenia’s region, particularly the closure of the Lachin Corridor by Azerbaijan since Monday, the interruption of natural gas supply to Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), and the serious humanitarian challenges that emerged as a result. Also, the need for a targeted reaction by the international community to this situation was stressed.

Also, the Armenian side reflected on the ongoing occupation of the sovereign territories of Armenia by Azerbaijan, the normalization of Armenia-Azerbaijan relations, and the resolution of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

Mirzoyan emphasized that Azerbaijan continues its policy of force or threat of force, belligerent rhetoric and Armenophobia as well as its extremist approaches, thus undermining stability and security in the South Caucasus. At the same time, the FM reaffirmed Armenia's commitment to establishing stability and peace in its region.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Congresswoman: US must halt security assistance to Azerbaijan
“Azerbaijan has blocked access to Artsakh [(Nagorno-Karabakh)] and cut off the [natural] gas supply,” noted Abigail Spanberger, a member of the House of Representatives…
 WP: US plans to send Kyiv kits to convert conventional bombs into guided ones
The publication drew attention to the fact that the Pentagon had previously studied various ways...
 Armenian PM: silence of a number of friendly states on Lachin corridor is strange
At the same time, he thanked the countries and international organizations...
 Azerbaijani ‘environmentalist’ chokes ‘peace’ dove during rally at Karabakh’s Lachin Corridor
The Azerbaijani provocateurs clearly show that they have nothing to do with environmental protection…
 PM on giving corridor to Azerbaijan: Absurd, ignorant to claim that Armenia made such verbal promise to anyone
Azerbaijan continuously and grossly violates point 9 of the tripartite statement of November 9, 2020…
 Armenia PM: Situation in Karabakh cannot be called anything other than humanitarian crisis
In recent days, the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) has become extremely acute…
Most
Read Viewed
Photos