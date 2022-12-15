Copper cost is down

Congresswoman: US must halt security assistance to Azerbaijan

WP: US plans to send Kyiv kits to convert conventional bombs into guided ones

Artsakh Defense Army did not open fire at Azerbaijani positions

Armenian PM: silence of a number of friendly states on Lachin corridor is strange

Polish Sejm adopts resolution recognizing Russia as a country that supports terrorism

Azerbaijani ‘environmentalist’ chokes ‘peace’ dove during rally at Karabakh’s Lachin Corridor

Gold falls in price

PM on giving corridor to Azerbaijan: Absurd, ignorant to claim that Armenia made such verbal promise to anyone

Byblos Bank Armenia brings Apple Pay to customers

Armenia PM: Situation in Karabakh cannot be called anything other than humanitarian crisis

111 million drams from Mikael Vardanyan to 157 disabled children of Tavush

World oil prices falling

Armenia FM in New York, meets with UN Secretary-General

UN chief calls for ensuring freedom, security of movement along Lachin Corridor

Donfried recalls that US State Department called on Azerbaijan to restore free movement through Lachin Corridor

Iranian currency falls record low

Newspaper: People in Artsakh are not succumbing to difficulties

Germany approves deal with the US to buy F-35 fighter jets

MOD: Azerbaijan opened fire at Armenia positions

Day 4: Azerbaijan continues to block only road connecting Karabakh to Armenia

Dictionary.com chooses word of year

NYT: Coup plotters in Germany planned to assassinate German Chancellor Scholz

Armenia FM briefs India colleague on Karabakh’s Lachin Corridor closure issue

Largest cement producer leaves Russia

China bans imports of some Taiwanese goods

Armenia FM: Karabakh is facing the imminent threat of humanitarian crisis

President of Latvia proposes to locate the tribunal for Ukraine in Riga

Docherty: The UK counts on both Azerbaijan and Armenia to abide by all ceasefire commitments

NATO weighs options for strengthening air and missile defense

White House claims that Russia and Iran made deal to supply ballistic missiles

In case of rare earth elements, Germany and EU are more than 90% dependent on supplies from China

Netherlands parliament passes document in connection with Azerbaijan's closure of Lachin Corridor

Canadian MFA: We call on Azerbaijan authorities to reopen the corridor and ensure freedom of movement

Russian peacekeepers' command in Nagorno-Karabakh continues talks to unblock Lachin

Kurdish parliamentarians: No one, neither Kurds nor Armenians, should ever be threatened with genocide again

Serbian MFA calls Pristina's bid for EU membership parody

IEA: Growth in global oil demand to slow next year, but still high at 1.7%

Armenia applies to ECHR to indicate interim measures against Azerbaijan

US speeds up diplomacy on Ukraine as winter looms in Europe

NATO sets military budget for 2023 at nearly €2 billion

Scholz: Notion of bipolar era in which everything revolves around US, China doesn't correspond to reality

Cavusoglu: No one will help Armenia, Armenia needs to sign a peace treaty with Azerbaijan as soon as possible

Pope urges to spend less on Christmas gifts and donate money saved to Ukraine

Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan to address UN Security Council

Turkish military drone Kizilelma makes first flight

Russia and Iran sign memorandum on space cooperation

Use of smart solutions at financial companies: Ameriabank partners Silicon Mountains 2022

European Parliament awards Sakharov Prize for 2022 to people of Ukraine

Secretary of Security Council of Armenia holds number of meetings in Finland

Reuters: Iran is likely to be expelled from UN women's rights body

Istanbul mayor sentenced to 2,7 years in prison for insulting Central Election Commission

Azerbaijani provocateurs who blocked Lachin road are forced to let trucks of Russian peacekeepers through

Lavrov: The CIS will only grow in importance

Bali authorities reassure tourists: no one will go to jail for sex

UAE to host next major meeting of World Trade Organization

European Commission sends Ukraine last tranche in 2022

Putin gets flu shot

Protest in support of Artsakh takes place in front of Armenian government building

Two fatal accidents in Azerbaijani army in one day

4th Global Forum Against the Crime of Genocide participants visit Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan

U.S. MQ-9 Reaper drones arrive at newly modernized Larissa Air Base in Greece

Meeting held at MFA with ambassadors, international organizations’ representatives accredited to Armenia

Dollar falls, euro rises in Armenia

U.S. lawmakers introduce bill to restrict Huawei's access to banks

Foreign Policy: The US couldn't stop being stupid even if it wanted to

Karabakh health ministry: Scheduled surgeries temporarily halted in Artsakh medical institutions

Armenian parliament calls on Russia to take action for full implementation of trilateral statement

Kristina Kvien is confirmed as new US Ambassador to Armenia

President signs decree on arrangements being carried out during martial law announced in Karabakh

Erdogan and Aliyev hold talks in Turkmenistan

Azerbaijan MFA issues statement effectively putting end to Karabakh peace talks

Historic building in Istanbul to be returned to Armenian community

Netherlands PM on Lachin Corridor of Karabakh: Coming reports are very concerning

Cyprus MFA calls on Azerbaijan to reopen traffic in Karabakh

Turkey imposes tax for tourists from January 1

NATO arms stocks are depleted because of war in Ukraine

Peskov: Patriot missile defense will be legitimate target for Russian Armed Forces if Washington supplies them to Kyiv

Package of documents signed following trilateral talks between heads of Turkmenistan, Azerbaijan and Turkey

Kremlin does not rule out trilateral meeting of Russian, Armenian and Azerbaijani leaders on sidelines of CIS summit

Armenia parliamentary opposition boycotts special session

US administration plans to blacklist more than 30 other Chinese companies

Armenia legislature convenes extraordinary session

Azerbaijan president continues to talk about ‘Zangezur Corridor’

China's departure from 'zero Covid' policy to worsen global energy crisis

Azerbaijan natural gas company gives vulgar response to information about halting gas supply to Karabakh

Armenia, Karabakh ombudspersons call for ending Artsakh blockade, restoring its natural gas supply

Iran has missiles US can't even imagine

Karabakh state minister’s adviser starts sit-in outside UN office in Armenia

Dutch manufacturer questions U.S. export rules on China

Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin petitions to sister churches’ leaders regarding Azerbaijan blocking Lachin Corridor

Armenian health minister appeals to WHO on Azerbaijan closing only road linking Karabakh to Armenia

Erdogan tries to create chaos in Turkey to win next election

Armenian parliament to hold special session today on closure of only road connecting Artsakh to Armenia

EU wants to reconnect with Southeast Asia amid war in Ukraine

Third day of Azerbaijan's blockade of Artsakh: Gasoline and diesel fuel deficit

EU to consult on simplifying state aid rules to counter U.S. subsidy law

US congressmen condemns Azerbaijan's aggressive actions in Artsakh

EU ministers not yet been able to agree on gas price caps

OPEC expects sustainable growth in global oil demand in 2023