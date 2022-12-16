UAE: car wash employee wins £7 million in lottery

A car wash manager in the UAE bought a lottery ticket for his birthday and won £7m, the Mirror reports.
Qatar Hussein, who works as a manager at a car wash, bought a lottery ticket on his birthday on the advice of customers. The man won 549.7 million rubles (£7 million) and became the winner of one of the biggest jackpots in the UAE.
The man was informed of his winnings during his trip to India. It turned out that he didn't have enough money for the ticket, so he borrowed some from his friend. Now he plans to give him part of his winnings. In addition, he wants to quit his job and start a business and build a house for his family.
He does not plan to buy lottery tickets anymore because he believes that the money he has won is enough for everything.