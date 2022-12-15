News
ՀայEngРус
Thursday
December 15
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Thursday
December 15
ՀայEngРус
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Show news feed
PM on giving corridor to Azerbaijan: Absurd, ignorant to claim that Armenia made such verbal promise to anyone
PM on giving corridor to Azerbaijan: Absurd, ignorant to claim that Armenia made such verbal promise to anyone
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics


Azerbaijan continuously and grossly violates point 9 of the tripartite statement of November 9, 2020, claiming that Armenia should provide it a corridor. This was stated by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan at Thursday’s Cabinet meeting of the Armenian government.

"The tripartite statement does not envisage the existence of any corridor through the RA [(Republic of Armenia)] territory. No document signed by the RA also provides for such a thing. Naturally, the claims that Armenia has verbally given such a promise to anyone are absurd and ignorant.

As before, so now Armenia is ready to implement the provisions of the tripartite statement’s 9th point, which is about unblocking the economic and transport connections of the region.

The tripartite statement does not foresee any restrictions on Armenia's sovereignty in this process; therefore, Armenia is ready at any moment for the reopening of roads, the construction of new roads, as provided for by the RA legislation," the PM said.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Congresswoman: US must halt security assistance to Azerbaijan
“Azerbaijan has blocked access to Artsakh [(Nagorno-Karabakh)] and cut off the [natural] gas supply,” noted Abigail Spanberger, a member of the House of Representatives…
 WP: US plans to send Kyiv kits to convert conventional bombs into guided ones
The publication drew attention to the fact that the Pentagon had previously studied various ways...
 Armenian PM: silence of a number of friendly states on Lachin corridor is strange
At the same time, he thanked the countries and international organizations...
 Azerbaijani ‘environmentalist’ chokes ‘peace’ dove during rally at Karabakh’s Lachin Corridor
The Azerbaijani provocateurs clearly show that they have nothing to do with environmental protection…
 Armenia PM: Situation in Karabakh cannot be called anything other than humanitarian crisis
In recent days, the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) has become extremely acute…
 Armenia FM in New York, meets with UN Secretary-General
Ararat Mirzoyan briefed Antonio Guterres on the closure of the Lachin Corridor by Azerbaijan since Monday…
Most
Read Viewed
Photos