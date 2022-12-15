PM on giving corridor to Azerbaijan: Absurd, ignorant to claim that Armenia made such verbal promise to anyone

Azerbaijan continuously and grossly violates point 9 of the tripartite statement of November 9, 2020, claiming that Armenia should provide it a corridor. This was stated by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan at Thursday’s Cabinet meeting of the Armenian government.
"The tripartite statement does not envisage the existence of any corridor through the RA [(Republic of Armenia)] territory. No document signed by the RA also provides for such a thing. Naturally, the claims that Armenia has verbally given such a promise to anyone are absurd and ignorant.
As before, so now Armenia is ready to implement the provisions of the tripartite statement’s 9th point, which is about unblocking the economic and transport connections of the region.
The tripartite statement does not foresee any restrictions on Armenia's sovereignty in this process; therefore, Armenia is ready at any moment for the reopening of roads, the construction of new roads, as provided for by the RA legislation," the PM said.