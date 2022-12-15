Polish Sejm adopts resolution recognizing Russia as a country that supports terrorism

The lower house of the Polish parliament (Sejm) has adopted a resolution recognizing Russia as a country that supports terrorism.
231 deputies voted for the resolution, while 226 parliamentarians did not participate in the vote.
The Sejm of the Republic of Poland recognizes Russia as a state that supports terrorism and uses terrorist methods, reads the text of the document.
The text of the resolution states that Russia is directly responsible for the crash of Malaysian Airlines flight MH17 in July 2014 and the crash of the Polish government airliner near Smolensk in April 2010.