Armenian PM: silence of a number of friendly states on Lachin corridor is strange

A number of friendly states being silenced on Lachin corridor situation is strange, said Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan on Thursday

"I must note that the silence of a number of friendly countries about Azerbaijan's blocking of the Lachin corridor is strange, to say the least," he said.

At the same time, he thanked the countries and international organizations that have already assessed the policy of Azerbaijan to block the Lachin corridor and create a humanitarian disaster in Nagorno-Karabakh.

According to him, it should be a major collective effort to ensure that Azerbaijan's chronic violations of its written obligations are duly evaluated by the international community.



Pashinyan noted that the diplomatic service, foreign affairs departments, parliamentary diplomacy, ruling force, opposition, NGOs, diaspora representatives, individuals and legal entities with foreign ties and social media users must do their part to show that Azerbaijan's violations of the trilateral statement are primarily aimed at subjecting Nagorno Karabakh to genocide or expelling Armenians.

"Azerbaijan continues to implement the policy of "Nagorno-Karabakh without Armenians. We must do everything for this policy to receive a proper international assessment," the PM noted.

So far Russia has not made an official assessment.



