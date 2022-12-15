News
University students marching in Yerevan in support of Karabakh under Azerbaijani blockade
University students marching in Yerevan in support of Karabakh under Azerbaijani blockade
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics


A group of university students are holding a march in Armenia’s capital Yerevan, and in support of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) which is under Azerbaijani blockade.

"We came out for our dignity. Our homeland is our dignity. We came out in the name of Artsakh and Armenia," said one of these students.

These youth are marching towards the UN office in Armenia to join the public and political figures who are carrying out a sit-in there.

It is already the fourth day that Azerbaijan continues to block the Lachin Corridor, the only road connecting Artsakh to Armenia. In addition, it has cut off natural gas supply to Artsakh.
Photos