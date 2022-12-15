Armenia PM instructs MFA to deliver parliament statement to send international fact-finding mission to Artsakh

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan fully supports the statement adopted by the National Assembly Wednesday, in which it is stated that in the current situation it is extremely necessary to start or restart the international mechanisms for ensuring the rights and safety of the Armenians of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh). Pashinyan announced this at Thursday’s Cabinet meeting of the Armenian government.
"The National Assembly also called on the UN Security Council, the OSCE Minsk Co-Chair and member states to send a fact-finding mission to Nagorno-Karabakh to monitor the humanitarian situation. I instruct our diplomatic service, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, to effectively deliver to the addressees this message from the high legislative body of the Republic of Armenia," said the PM.
Pashinyan added that he is in constant contact with the President of Artsakh, Arayik Harutyunyan, in order to assess the development of events and discuss possible solutions.