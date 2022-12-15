Russia MFA on Azerbaijan’s closure of Lachin corridor: It is unacceptable to create problems for civilian life

Vestager says subsidies are not solution to energy crisis

EU leaders try to resolve differences over industry support and sanctions against Russia

Kosovo officially applies for EU membership

Finance Ministry: According to 2022 results, Armenia expects real GDP growth by 13.2%

Turkey detains 44 suspects in spying for Mossad

Is Azerbaijani FM also 'environmentalist'?

Dollar rises, euro falls in Armenia

Artsakh Ombudsman: Russia must pacify Azerbaijanis with its actions

Nearly 40 people die in India after drinking counterfeit alcohol

Karabakh acting FM sends letters to several international organizations, foreign embassies in Armenia

Stepanakert: Azerbaijani side is trying to brazenly destroy Artsakh

Pashinyan: 120,000 people become hostages in Karabakh because of Azerbaijanis' closure of Lachin corridor

Armenian and Artsakh ombudsmen publish joint special public report on Nagorno-Karabakh blockade

Karabakh state minister’s adviser: Azerbaijan's crimes are consequence of EU, international community impotence

State Minister Advisor: UN Security Council countries should open air corridor to Karabakh

Ankara stands for joint steps of Russia, Turkey and Syria

Marina Kaljurand urges Azerbaijan government to fulfill its obligations under November 2020 statement

Ombudsman asks China to raise issue of Azerbaijan's blockade of Artsakh at UN Security Council

Azerbaijanis who blocked Lachin road voice new demands

Armenia and UAE sign memorandum on employment of Armenian citizens in Emirates

EU summit to give Bosnia and Herzegovina candidate status

Lachin corridor: Russian peacekeepers play national patriotic song in response to Azerbaijani ‘pop music’

Protesters throw paper airplanes into yard of US Embassy in Armenia

Russian Foreign Ministry: Azerbaijan's transfer of generators to Ukraine as aid causes bewilderment

Freedom House: Azerbaijan must cease its blockage of Lachin corridor

Protests take place in Yerevan in front of embassies of permanent member states of UN Security Council

There is sufficient stock of flour in Artsakh and bread production is normal

Erdogan does not intend to ask anyone for permission to meet with Assad

US Senate committee: Weaponization of winter against people Karabakh is authoritarian scenario by Aliyev

Armenian Health Minister: I don't intend to resign

Karabakh official: UN Security Council should provide international guarantees for Karabakh

Zakharova: Russia-Armenia-Azerbaijan statement implies its mandatory implementation by all parties

Advisor to State Minister of Karabakh: All celebrities should behave according to the situation

China hopes Armenia, Azerbaijan will jointly assist regional peace

Official: Karabakh may face severe shortage of goods in the coming days

Secretary General’s spox: CoE ready to assist reconciliation efforts between Armenia, Azerbaijan

Official: There is no positive trend in the negotiations on opening of Lachin corridor

Kremlin comments on Lavrov's possible resignation

Lachin Corridor: Greece calls on Azerbaijani authorities to ensure security of movement

Artsakh foreign minister: We appeal to UN and demand to interfere and stop Azerbaijani aggression

Reuters: EU countries again failed to agree on 9th package of anti-Russian sanctions

Russia MFA on Azerbaijan’s closure of Lachin corridor: It is unacceptable to create problems for civilian life

Copper cost is down

Congresswoman: US must halt security assistance to Azerbaijan

Armenia PM instructs MFA to deliver parliament statement to send international fact-finding mission to Artsakh

WP: US plans to send Kyiv kits to convert conventional bombs into guided ones

University students marching in Yerevan in support of Karabakh under Azerbaijani blockade

Artsakh Defense Army did not open fire at Azerbaijani positions

Armenian PM: silence of a number of friendly states on Lachin corridor is strange

Polish Sejm adopts resolution recognizing Russia as a country that supports terrorism

Azerbaijani ‘environmentalist’ chokes ‘peace’ dove during rally at Karabakh’s Lachin Corridor

Pashinyan: Azerbaijan still refuses to return at least 33 detainees to Armenia

Gold falls in price

PM on giving corridor to Azerbaijan: Absurd, ignorant to claim that Armenia made such verbal promise to anyone

Byblos Bank Armenia brings Apple Pay to customers

Armenia PM: Situation in Karabakh cannot be called anything other than humanitarian crisis

111 million drams from Mikael Vardanyan to 157 disabled children of Tavush

World oil prices falling

Armenia FM in New York, meets with UN Secretary-General

UN chief calls for ensuring freedom, security of movement along Lachin Corridor

Donfried recalls that US State Department called on Azerbaijan to restore free movement through Lachin Corridor

Iranian currency falls record low

Newspaper: People in Artsakh are not succumbing to difficulties

Germany approves deal with the US to buy F-35 fighter jets

MOD: Azerbaijan opened fire at Armenia positions

Day 4: Azerbaijan continues to block only road connecting Karabakh to Armenia

Dictionary.com chooses word of year

NYT: Coup plotters in Germany planned to assassinate German Chancellor Scholz

Armenia FM briefs India colleague on Karabakh’s Lachin Corridor closure issue

Largest cement producer leaves Russia

China bans imports of some Taiwanese goods

Armenia FM: Karabakh is facing the imminent threat of humanitarian crisis

President of Latvia proposes to locate the tribunal for Ukraine in Riga

Docherty: The UK counts on both Azerbaijan and Armenia to abide by all ceasefire commitments

NATO weighs options for strengthening air and missile defense

White House claims that Russia and Iran made deal to supply ballistic missiles

In case of rare earth elements, Germany and EU are more than 90% dependent on supplies from China

Netherlands parliament passes document in connection with Azerbaijan's closure of Lachin Corridor

Canadian MFA: We call on Azerbaijan authorities to reopen the corridor and ensure freedom of movement

Russian peacekeepers' command in Nagorno-Karabakh continues talks to unblock Lachin

Kurdish parliamentarians: No one, neither Kurds nor Armenians, should ever be threatened with genocide again

Serbian MFA calls Pristina's bid for EU membership parody

IEA: Growth in global oil demand to slow next year, but still high at 1.7%

Armenia applies to ECHR to indicate interim measures against Azerbaijan

US speeds up diplomacy on Ukraine as winter looms in Europe

NATO sets military budget for 2023 at nearly €2 billion

Scholz: Notion of bipolar era in which everything revolves around US, China doesn't correspond to reality

Cavusoglu: No one will help Armenia, Armenia needs to sign a peace treaty with Azerbaijan as soon as possible

Pope urges to spend less on Christmas gifts and donate money saved to Ukraine

Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan to address UN Security Council

Turkish military drone Kizilelma makes first flight

Russia and Iran sign memorandum on space cooperation

Use of smart solutions at financial companies: Ameriabank partners Silicon Mountains 2022

European Parliament awards Sakharov Prize for 2022 to people of Ukraine

Secretary of Security Council of Armenia holds number of meetings in Finland

Reuters: Iran is likely to be expelled from UN women's rights body

Istanbul mayor sentenced to 2,7 years in prison for insulting Central Election Commission

Azerbaijani provocateurs who blocked Lachin road are forced to let trucks of Russian peacekeepers through

Lavrov: The CIS will only grow in importance

Bali authorities reassure tourists: no one will go to jail for sex