Thursday
December 15
Russia MFA on Azerbaijan’s closure of Lachin corridor: It is unacceptable to create problems for civilian life
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Russia
Theme: Politics


Russia is concerned about the blocking of the Lachin corridor, which was caused by the disagreements between the parties regarding the exploitation of ore deposits. Maria Zakharova, the official representative of the Russian foreign ministry, announced this at Thursday’s ministry press briefing.

"These days, the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation and the Russian peacekeeping contingent [in Nagorno Karabakh] are actively working to de-escalate the situation. We hope that full transport communication [in the Lachin corridor] will be restored very soon. I would also like to emphasize that the Lachin corridor ensures the connection of Nagorno Karabakh with Armenia and is under the overseeing of the Russian peacekeeping contingent.

When signing the statement by the leaders of the Russian Federation, Armenia and Azerbaijan on November 9, 2020, the parties assumed respective obligations, which must be mandatorily fulfilled. It is unacceptable to create problems for the life of the civilian population," said Zakharova.

And commenting on the activities of the Russian peacekeeping contingent in Karabakh, Zakharova noted. "We have to comment on the groundless accusations and provocative actions against the Russian peacekeepers. No matter where they come from, we consider them unproductive. The Russian peacekeeping contingent effectively fulfills its tasks—acting as a guarantor of stability in the region."
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
