Reuters: EU countries again failed to agree on 9th package of anti-Russian sanctions

EU countries again failed to agree on a ninth package of sanctions against Russia. Reuters writes about it, noting that Poland and a number of other European countries still have objections
The countries came close to an agreement in talks on Wednesday, but Poland and some other countries still have objections, an EU diplomat told Reuters, adding that a new draft is expected to be circulated Thursday night.
The new sanctions on Moscow have been delayed over a disagreement over whether the EU should make it easier to export Russian fertilizers through European ports, even when the fertilizer companies are owned by blacklisted oligarchs.
Some say the EU restrictions pose a threat to food security in developing countries, while others say loosening them would allow Russian oligarchs who own fertilizer companies to avoid EU sanctions against them, the agency said.