Lachin corridor: Russian peacekeepers play national patriotic song in response to Azerbaijani ‘pop music’

The “Bacchanalia” created by Azerbaijani "environmentalists" continues at the Lachin corridor they have blocked in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh).
This time, these "music lovers" turned on Azerbaijani "pop music" virtually all over the gorge and started dancing.
In response, the Russian peacekeepers in the area played a Russian patriotic song.
It is already the fourth day that the aforesaid Azerbaijanis who have camped at the Lachin corridor provoke the Russian peacekeepers on a regular basis, hoping that someone's nerves will give way.