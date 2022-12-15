News
Thursday
December 15
News
Lachin corridor: Russian peacekeepers play national patriotic song in response to Azerbaijani ‘pop music’
Lachin corridor: Russian peacekeepers play national patriotic song in response to Azerbaijani ‘pop music’
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Russia
Theme: Politics

The “Bacchanalia” created by Azerbaijani "environmentalists" continues at the Lachin corridor they have blocked in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh).

This time, these "music lovers" turned on Azerbaijani "pop music" virtually all over the gorge and started dancing.

In response, the Russian peacekeepers in the area played a Russian patriotic song.

It is already the fourth day that the aforesaid Azerbaijanis who have camped at the Lachin corridor provoke the Russian peacekeepers on a regular basis, hoping that someone's nerves will give way.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
