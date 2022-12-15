News
ՀայEngРус
Thursday
December 15
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Thursday
December 15
ՀայEngРус
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Show news feed
Official: There is no positive trend in the negotiations on opening of Lachin corridor
Official: There is no positive trend in the negotiations on opening of Lachin corridor
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Russia
Theme: Politics


There is no positive tendency in the talks on opening the Lachin corridor, there is no progress, Artak Beglaryan, adviser to the Karabakh state minister, told reporters.

Beglaryan explained that he is not authorized to present details of the talks. Vitaly Balasanyan, secretary of the Karabakh Security Council, has been coordinating the communication with Russian peacekeepers since last year. Balasanyan is the main contact person but other officials can also speak to peacekeepers on specific topics, he said.

Beglaryan said that since the start of the sit-in, office officials have approached him and expressed private opinions, offered water and tea, but there has been no official response from the UN office leadership, no one has been in touch.

"After announcing the start of the sit-in, Armenian Ambassador for Special Assignments Edmon Marukyan approached me and expressed support, MPs from both the ruling party and the opposition also approached. As I said earlier, Karabakh representatives met with representatives of the Armenian Foreign Ministry and presented their proposals, but I cannot present any details as the meeting was closed. The ombudsmen and representatives of the Foreign Ministries of the two republics are in touch," the official added.

rtak Beglaryan started a sit-in in front of the UN office in Yerevan on December 14 in support of Karabakh.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Artsakh Ombudsman: Russia must pacify Azerbaijanis with its actions
"Russia also sees that Azerbaijanis, especially from February to March of this year...
 Karabakh acting FM sends letters to several international organizations, foreign embassies in Armenia
The letters called upon the foreign officials and organizations to use all the necessary measures to condemn Azerbaijan’s aggression, deter its rampant actions, and lift its blockade of Artsakh…
 Stepanakert: Azerbaijani side is trying to brazenly destroy Artsakh
"The latest statement of the Azerbaijani "environmentalists," which, of course, has nothing to do...
 Pashinyan: 120,000 people become hostages in Karabakh because of Azerbaijanis' closure of Lachin corridor
"As a result of the closure of #Lachin corridor and cutting the gas supply by #Azerbaijan...
 Armenian and Artsakh ombudsmen publish joint special public report on Nagorno-Karabakh blockade
The report presents facts confirming the trumped-up nature of the Azerbaijani...
 Karabakh state minister’s adviser: Azerbaijan's crimes are consequence of EU, international community impotence
Artak Beglaryan stated at the protest outside the EU office in Armenia...
Most
Read Viewed
Photos