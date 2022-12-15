Official: There is no positive trend in the negotiations on opening of Lachin corridor

There is no positive tendency in the talks on opening the Lachin corridor, there is no progress, Artak Beglaryan, adviser to the Karabakh state minister, told reporters.
Beglaryan explained that he is not authorized to present details of the talks. Vitaly Balasanyan, secretary of the Karabakh Security Council, has been coordinating the communication with Russian peacekeepers since last year. Balasanyan is the main contact person but other officials can also speak to peacekeepers on specific topics, he said.
Beglaryan said that since the start of the sit-in, office officials have approached him and expressed private opinions, offered water and tea, but there has been no official response from the UN office leadership, no one has been in touch.
"After announcing the start of the sit-in, Armenian Ambassador for Special Assignments Edmon Marukyan approached me and expressed support, MPs from both the ruling party and the opposition also approached. As I said earlier, Karabakh representatives met with representatives of the Armenian Foreign Ministry and presented their proposals, but I cannot present any details as the meeting was closed. The ombudsmen and representatives of the Foreign Ministries of the two republics are in touch," the official added.
rtak Beglaryan started a sit-in in front of the UN office in Yerevan on December 14 in support of Karabakh.