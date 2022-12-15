Official: Karabakh may face severe shortage of goods in the coming days

There may be a shortage of some types of food in Karabakh, but there is no acute shortage, taking into account the state reserve, there is a shortage of baby food, as well as some types of medicines, sometimes necessary, Artak Beglaryan, the Advisor to the State Minister of Karabakh told reporters on Thursday.

He said that there may be an acute deficit of some types of goods in the coming days.

Beglaryan explained that at present, there is also a shortage of non-food products and there is a serious problem with the fuel; cars cannot use gas and it is impossible to satisfy the demand for diesel fuel and gasoline on a mass scale. The official added that the situation will worsen in the coming days.

"The situation in the villages of the Shushi district is special, and with the support of Russian peacekeepers there is access. Their problem is more acute because they are detached from Stepanakert," he explained.



