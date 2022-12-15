News
Karabakh official: UN Security Council should provide international guarantees for Karabakh
Karabakh official: UN Security Council should provide international guarantees for Karabakh
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics


The UN Security Council should react to the existing situation in Karabakh and provide lasting international guarantees for Karabakh, Advisor of the Karabakh State Minister Artak Beglaryan told reporters on December 15.

According to him, the UN should solve both short- and long-term problems, including those in the security sphere and the issue of full settlement of the problem.

He called on the UN to adopt a resolution to give a mandate for a peacekeeping mission with tools and for all permanent members of the UN Security Council to take additional clear political obligations. 

"In addition, UN organizations should have access to Karabakh and open offices there, as also stated in the statement of November 9, 2020, particularly regarding the UN High Commissioner for Refugees. There are many ways to work, only political will is needed," Beglaryan said.

He urged the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights to respond to the situation because the people of Karabakh are facing a humanitarian catastrophe.

The official said that he is also in touch with diaspora structures, the offices of Armenian National Committee of America, there were conversations with influential representatives of the diaspora.

"The diaspora is already doing lobbying work and actions are planned in different countries around the world. First of all, a clear assessment should be made, and it is encouraging that some countries have already made targeted assessments, stating that the current situation is unacceptable," Artak Beglaryan noted.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
