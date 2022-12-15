Advisor to State Minister of Karabakh: All celebrities should behave according to the situation

All the officials and celebrities should behave according to the situation, Advisor of the State Minister of Karabakh Artak Beglaryan told repoters on Thursday.
Beglaryan reminded that there is a crisis situation and Karabakh has been under blockade for four days. He pointed to the utmost importance of each person's behavior, especially public figures.
"For me it is very important that everyone, who is concerned about Karabakh, takes steps," added the Advisor to Karabakh State Minister.
The public harshly criticized the wife of the Prime Minister of Armenia Anna Hakobyan, who against the background of the blockade of the Lachin corridor, posted "positive" photos on social media about watching a soccer match.