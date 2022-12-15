News
Zakharova: Russia-Armenia-Azerbaijan statement implies its mandatory implementation by all parties
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Russia
Theme: Politics

The tripartite statement of Russia, Armenia, and Azerbaijan implies its mandatory implementation by all parties. Maria Zakharova, the official representative of the Russian foreign ministry, announced this at Thursday’s ministry press briefing—and commenting on the claims that only the Armenian side implements this statement, whereas Azerbaijan can easily violate it, not release the Armenian detainees, seize new territories in Nagorno-Karabakh, and block the road connecting Armenia and Karabakh.

"The tripartite statement implies that it is mandatory for the implementation by all three countries and is equivalent in terms of the obligations of the parties. They did not just sign, but developed these agreements. All documents were signed by the parties and developed on a collective basis," said Zakharova.

Also, she noted that no one should question the equivalence of that document.

"Everyone must fulfill what they signed under," added the official representative of the Russian foreign ministry.
