Marina Kaljurand urges Azerbaijan government to fulfill its obligations under November 2020 statement
Marina Kaljurand urges Azerbaijan government to fulfill its obligations under November 2020 statement
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Chair of the European Parliament Delegation for Relations with the South Caucasus, MEP Marina Kaljurand, on Thursday issued a statement on Azerbaijan’s blocking of the Lachin corridor. The statement reads as follows:

“I am gravely concerned by the actions of the Azerbaijani state authorities and purported environmental protesters in the Lachin Corridor on 3 December and again since 12 December, resulting in the blocking of the road connecting Nagorno-Karabakh and Armenia, which is a vital supply line for the Armenian population of the region.

Moreover, the reported disruption of gas supply to Nagorno-Karabakh via the pipeline passing through Azerbaijani-controlled territory is of utmost concern, adding to the risk of serious humanitarian consequences.

I recall that safe movement through the Lachin Corridor is guaranteed under the trilateral statement of 9 November 2020. I urge the government of Azerbaijan to fulfil[l] its obligations under this statement and call for utmost restraint in terms of both actions and rhetoric.

Once again, I underline the need for a comprehensive peace agreement which needs to provide firm guarantees for the rights and security of the Armenian population of Nagorno-Karabakh. I call for the urgent resumption of negotiations at the highest level, with the facilitation of the EU, and de-escalation of the situation.”
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
