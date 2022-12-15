There is sufficient stock of flour in Artsakh and bread production is normal

During the working meeting chaired by the State Minister of the Republic of Artsakh, Chief of the Operational Staff Ruben Vardanyan discussed issues of ensuring normal life activities of the population in the situation created as a result of the blockade of Artsakh from Azerbaijan, the press service of the Artsakh government reported.

Opening the meeting, State Minister Ruben Vardanyan highlighted the need for strict observance of the martial law regime by all state bodies and their high discipline.

"We are all equal before the law, the position we hold cannot give advantages in solving any issues. Only with such an approach it is possible to overcome challenges as well as a sense of injustice," Ruben Vardanyan noted.

During the meeting, those responsible for certain spheres reported to the State Minister about the existing stocks of food, fuel, medicines and other essential goods, as well as the current situation on the markets of those commodity groups.

Referring to possible price hikes, the State Minister considered it unacceptable for entrepreneurs to take advantage of such a difficult situation in order to raise prices of goods without grounds. He also instructed responsible officials to make lists of essential foodstuffs, such as baby foods and other similar commodities, which must be provided on a priority basis.

The situation with power supply was also presented and the implementation of measures to minimize power shortages was discussed. At the same time, the importance of proper payment for consumed electricity was emphasized.

It was said that there are sufficient stocks of flour in the Republic and bread production is carried out normally. The possibility of providing large bakeries with alternative fuel and other energy sources was also discussed.

The State Minister once again noted the importance of proper provision of information to the public, noting that it is necessary to counter the misinformation spread by the Azerbaijani side.

The hotline for citizens' feedback operates 24 hours a day at 119.