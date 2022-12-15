News
ՀայEngРус
Thursday
December 15
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Thursday
December 15
ՀայEngРус
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Show news feed
Protests take place in Yerevan in front of embassies of permanent member states of UN Security Council
Protests take place in Yerevan in front of embassies of permanent member states of UN Security Council
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Protests are held in front of the embassies of the permanent members of the UN Security Council accredited in Armenia.

During the action in front of the U.S. Embassy, participants held posters in English with the following content: "Stop Azerbaijani aggression," "Protect the fundamental rights of the people of Karabakh," "Karabakh needs you, speak now," "Recognize Karabakh.

Karabakh Ombudsman Gegham Stepanyan said it was the fourth day since Azerbaijan had blocked the road of life to Karabakh, and two days ago the gas supply was cut off. He called it a crime and called for Azerbaijan to be punished.

"The U.S. has this obligation also as co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group, as a permanent member of the UN Security Council, to end this impunity. We've been going to the international community for two years now and saying that Azerbaijan is pursuing a policy of genocide. And after all this, the international community is trying to believe Azerbaijan's "promises" that it can supposedly ensure the rights and security of Armenians living in Karabakh. This is an absolute lie. What Azerbaijan is doing today is a real manifestation of that lie," Stepanyan said.

He demanded that the U.S., as a country advancing the democracy and human rights agenda, uphold the most important principle of protecting human rights. "Can you imagine an ombudsman not being able to get to his people and carry out his mandate?" expressed bewilderment at Gegham Stepanian.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Artsakh Ombudsman: Russia must pacify Azerbaijanis with its actions
"Russia also sees that Azerbaijanis, especially from February to March of this year...
 Karabakh acting FM sends letters to several international organizations, foreign embassies in Armenia
The letters called upon the foreign officials and organizations to use all the necessary measures to condemn Azerbaijan’s aggression, deter its rampant actions, and lift its blockade of Artsakh…
 Stepanakert: Azerbaijani side is trying to brazenly destroy Artsakh
"The latest statement of the Azerbaijani "environmentalists," which, of course, has nothing to do...
 Pashinyan: 120,000 people become hostages in Karabakh because of Azerbaijanis' closure of Lachin corridor
"As a result of the closure of #Lachin corridor and cutting the gas supply by #Azerbaijan...
 Armenian and Artsakh ombudsmen publish joint special public report on Nagorno-Karabakh blockade
The report presents facts confirming the trumped-up nature of the Azerbaijani...
 Karabakh state minister’s adviser: Azerbaijan's crimes are consequence of EU, international community impotence
Artak Beglaryan stated at the protest outside the EU office in Armenia...
Most
Read Viewed
Photos