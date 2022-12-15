Protests take place in Yerevan in front of embassies of permanent member states of UN Security Council

Protests are held in front of the embassies of the permanent members of the UN Security Council accredited in Armenia.

During the action in front of the U.S. Embassy, participants held posters in English with the following content: "Stop Azerbaijani aggression," "Protect the fundamental rights of the people of Karabakh," "Karabakh needs you, speak now," "Recognize Karabakh.

Karabakh Ombudsman Gegham Stepanyan said it was the fourth day since Azerbaijan had blocked the road of life to Karabakh, and two days ago the gas supply was cut off. He called it a crime and called for Azerbaijan to be punished.

"The U.S. has this obligation also as co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group, as a permanent member of the UN Security Council, to end this impunity. We've been going to the international community for two years now and saying that Azerbaijan is pursuing a policy of genocide. And after all this, the international community is trying to believe Azerbaijan's "promises" that it can supposedly ensure the rights and security of Armenians living in Karabakh. This is an absolute lie. What Azerbaijan is doing today is a real manifestation of that lie," Stepanyan said.

He demanded that the U.S., as a country advancing the democracy and human rights agenda, uphold the most important principle of protecting human rights. "Can you imagine an ombudsman not being able to get to his people and carry out his mandate?" expressed bewilderment at Gegham Stepanian.



