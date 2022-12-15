News
Russian Foreign Ministry: Azerbaijan's transfer of generators to Ukraine as aid causes bewilderment
Region:World News, Azerbaijan, Russia
Theme: Politics

A source in the Russian Foreign Ministry told TASS that Azerbaijan's transfer of transformers and generators to Ukraine bewilders the Russian side.

The Foreign Ministry noted that the Russian Armed Forces are destroying critical infrastructure in Ukraine used by the Kyiv regime for military needs" as part of a special military operation.

In this regard, Baku's supplies are unlikely to fundamentally change the situation, because they cannot be called humanitarian aid, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.
