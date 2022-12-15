News
Protesters throw paper airplanes into yard of US Embassy in Armenia
Protesters throw paper airplanes into yard of US Embassy in Armenia
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

The participants of the protest in defense of the people of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), who are currently under a blockade by Azerbaijan, threw paper airplanes into the yard of US Embassy in Armenia, thus expressing their aforesaid protest and as a symbolic action that the international community should also open a humanitarian air corridor for Artsakh.

Artak Beglaryan, adviser to the Minister of State as well as former Minister of State and former ombudsman of Artsakh, noted that this is a vital issue for them.

"In addition to the land corridor, we must also have an air corridor; and this is the obligation of the international community," he said.

A representative of the US Embassy came out and took the respective message of the demonstrators.

Subsequently, the protestors marched to the embassy of China, another member of the UN Security Council.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
