Armenia and UAE sign memorandum on employment of Armenian citizens in Emirates

Minister of Labor and Social Affairs of Armenia Narek Mkrtchyan and Minister of Human Resources and Emiratization of the UAE Abdulrahman Al Awar signed a memorandum.

The Armenian Government press service reported that Armenia undertook an obligation to preliminarily recruit and prepare employees for a trip to the UAE, as well as provide information on relevant laws on employment.

The Emirates Government undertakes to protect the rights of employees with Armenian citizenship in accordance with the UAE legislation in force.

To establish a commission which will ensure that workers with Armenian citizenship receive a job offer duly signed by both the worker and the employer before leaving Armenia for the UAE within 6 months.



