Nearly 40 people die in India after drinking counterfeit alcohol

At least 39 people died and several injured are in hospitals in the Indian state of Bihar after drinking counterfeit alcohol, the Hindustan Times reported, citing police sources.
The incident sparked protests in Bihar's parliament when the leaders of opposition parties spoke out against the state government's policy to completely ban alcohol in the state. For his part, state chief Nitish Kumar urged people to be on their guard against buying fake alcohol, and said that people involved in the production of alcohol should be found. Soon after, the district administration formed teams of officials who will tour the affected villages and meet the families of the victims to find those who may have been selling illicit liquor.