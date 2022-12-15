News
State Minister Advisor: UN Security Council countries should open air corridor to Karabakh
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

On December 15, protesters marched from the U.S. Embassy to the Chinese Embassy in Yerevan.

The goal of the protest demonstration is to achieve direct condemnation of the provocations of Azerbaijan by the international community, implementation of practical steps aimed at overcoming the humanitarian crisis facing Karabakh.

Before handing over the letter to the Chinese diplomatic mission, Artak Beglaryan, adviser to Karabakh's state minister, noted that there is not only a problem with humanitarian aid in Karabakh at the moment, it is necessary not only to clear a corridor from terrorists, but also to open an air corridor.

"In this issue, we are waiting for the actions of all UN Security Council members, including those of China," Beglaryan noted. 

He appealed to Karabakh citizens under blockade, saying that despite all the hardships and challenges, there should be no concessions on "red lines" issues.

"Our vital interests should not be the subject of concessions. Bear with us for a few more days. We are confident that we will find possible solutions. We must not be subjected to humiliation and cede our homeland and our values," he said.

There are protests in Yerevan in front of the embassies of the permanent members of the UN Security Council.
