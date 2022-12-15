News
Karabakh acting FM sends letters to several international organizations, foreign embassies in Armenia
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

The Acting Foreign Minister of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), David Babayan, on Wednesday sent letters to several international organizations and foreign embassies in Armenia.

Babayan sent letters to UN Secretary General, Antonio Guterres, OSCE Chairman-in-Office, Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau, Head of the EU Delegation to Armenia, Ambassador Andrea Wiktorin, Head of the CE Office Martina Schmidt, Acting Permanent Coordinator of the United Nations in the Republic of Armenia Christine Weigand, Ambassadors of the Russian Federation, the United States of America, the Republic of France, the Islamic Republic of Iran, the Federal Republic of Germany, the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, the People's Republic of China, the Republic of Greece, the Commonwealth of Australia, the Arab Republic of Egypt, the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia to the Republic of Armenia, and a series of other international organizations.  

The letters presented the current situation in Artsakh occurred due to Azerbaijan’s blocking of the only road connecting Artsakh to the outside world and disrupting the supply of natural gas from Armenia to Artsakh.  

The documents assessed Azerbaijan's policy and actions as a gross violation of international law, international humanitarian law and the trilateral statement signed on November 9, 2020 by Armenia, Azerbaijan, and Russia. 

The letters called upon the officials and organizations to use all the necessary measures to condemn Azerbaijan’s aggression, deter its rampant actions, and lift its blockade of Artsakh.   The necessity of giving the proper assessment to Azerbaijan's actions was stressed in the letters.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
