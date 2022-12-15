Ombudsman asks China to raise issue of Azerbaijan's blockade of Artsakh at UN Security Council

Artsakh Ombudsman asked China to raise issue of Azerbaijan's blockade of Artsakh at UN Security Council
"Taking into consideration the historically friendly relations of the Armenian people with China and the fact that China may bring the issue of Artsakh's blockade to the UN Security Council, we decided to send a letter also to the representative of the Chinese embassy," Gegham Stepanyan said during the process at the Chinese Embassy.
He explained that in order to get clear international guarantees, it is necessary to launch the relevant UN instruments, so the issue should be discussed in the UN Security Council.
"All members of the UN Security Council, especially the 5 permanent members, including China, should express their position. Today we gathered to inform the representatives of China that there are currently 120,000 people in the blockade. Azerbaijan has disrupted the gas supply to Artsakh. The entire international community is responsible for the humanitarian crisis in Artsakh. We ask China to make this issue a subject of discussion in the international arena", Stepanyan added.
Protests are held in Yerevan in front of the embassies of the permanent members of the UN Security Council to ensure that the international community condemns Azerbaijan's provocations and takes practical steps to overcome the humanitarian crisis faced by Karabakh.