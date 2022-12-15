Ankara stands for joint steps of Russia, Turkey and Syria, Turkish President Recep Erdogan said, Anadolu reported.
"For this purpose, representatives of special services should meet, then the foreign ministers, and only then the defense ministers. Based on the results of these discussions, it will be possible to talk about a meeting of the leaders. I suggested this to Mr. Putin, and he took the initiative positively. It will start a series of negotiations," he said.
Erdogan recalled the decisions made in the Astana format as well as the Sochi agreements on Syria. "What did the agreements on Syria read about? First of all, it involved the withdrawal of terrorists from the 30 km border area with Turkey. This is our 'security corridor' and we will take all necessary steps in this zone," he added.
The Turkish head of state emphasized the coordination of steps between Turkey and Russia on Syria. "Coordinating steps with Moscow is nothing new."
He also drew attention to the situation in eastern Syria, where large oil and gas fields are controlled by the US-led International Coalition forces.
"The coalition controls the oil fields in Syria. Who is this oil being sold to? To the Assad regime. Who is selling to? The terrorists. We have been patient until today. But our patience has run out," he said.