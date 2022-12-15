Turkey detains 44 suspects in spying for Mossad

Turkish intelligence and police have detained 44 suspects believed to be working for Israel's Mossad intelligence service to spy on Palestinians living in Turkey, Sabah writes.
According to the source, the suspects pretended to work as private consultants, but their real mission was to monitor Palestinians and Palestinian-run groups and NGOs. It is alleged that the Mossad paid these men to spy on Palestinian targets and pass on personal information and data to Israeli handlers.
An Istanbul court has formally arrested the seven suspects, 13 are at large, and the rest are being questioned by the anti-terrorism unit of the Istanbul police.