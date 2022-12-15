News
Karabakh state minister’s adviser: Azerbaijan's crimes are consequence of EU, international community impotence
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Armenians demand from all actors of the international community, in this case—from the EU, not only statements, but also practical steps to pull the reins of the Aliyev regime in Azerbaijan. Artak Beglaryan, adviser to the Minister of State as well as former Minister of State and ex-ombudsman of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh),  noted about this during Thursday’s protest outside the EU office in Armenia.

"These new crimes, these genocidal crimes [by Azerbaijan] are the continuation of the genocidal policy, they are the result of the impunity of Azerbaijan, the [president] Aliyev regime, the impotence, silence, and inaction of the EU and the entire international community. That’s why these crimes lie on the conscience of all actors of the international community," Beglaryan said.

Just as outside the embassies of the US and China, in front of the EU office in Armenia as well the demonstrators threw paper airplanes—which symbolizes the need to open a humanitarian air corridor for Artsakh—into the office area.

These protests are being held today near the embassies of the five permanent member countries of the UN Security Council. The purpose of these demonstrations is to achieve the international community’s targeted condemnation of Azerbaijan's provocations and practical steps aimed at overcoming the current humanitarian crisis facing Artsakh.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
