Armenian and Artsakh ombudsmen publish joint special public report on Nagorno-Karabakh blockade
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Ombudsmen of Armenia and Artsakh, Kristine Grigoryan and Gegham Stepanyan published a joint special public report "On humanitarian consequences of closing the only road connecting Artsakh with Armenia and the world" in connection with the blockade of Nagorno-Karabakh.

The report presents facts confirming the trumped-up nature of the Azerbaijani "environmentalists" and the direct connection of the "activists" with the Azerbaijani government and special services. Facts about continuing human rights violations are presented. They appeal to governments, international and regional organizations with a mandate to protect human rights, and other actors involved in resolving the conflict to take all possible measures to stop the deepening humanitarian crisis in Artsakh.

The report is in English and is based on an analysis of the events of December 12-14. The Armenian Human Rights Defender's Office continues to maintain round-the-clock communication with the Artsakh Human Rights Defender's Office, non-governmental organizations operating in Artsakh, and other actors to record the situation, collect and confirm the facts.

The report will be sent to international and regional organizations and other actors involved in the conflict resolution process with the promise to continuously transmit information and facts about the ongoing human rights violations and humanitarian crisis resulting from these egregious acts of Azerbaijani policy of Armenophobia in Artsakh.
