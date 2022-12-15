News
News
Pashinyan: 120,000 people become hostages in Karabakh because of Azerbaijanis' closure of Lachin corridor
Pashinyan: 120,000 people become hostages in Karabakh because of Azerbaijanis' closure of Lachin corridor
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

The closure of the Lachin corridor by the Azerbaijanis is a gross violation of the trilateral statement of November 9, 2020, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan tweeted.

"As a result of the closure of #Lachin corridor and cutting the gas supply by #Azerbaijan, 120000 people in #NK have appeared in the status of a hostage. Schools and kindergartens are forced to suspend works; 22000 children are deprived of the right to education. 

"The closure of the #Lachin Corridor is a gross violation of 9/11/2020 trilateral statement by #Az, since according to point 6 of the statement, the corr. is under the control of #RF peacekeepers and Az guarantees the safety of movement of citizens, transport and goods through it," he said.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
