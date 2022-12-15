News
Stepanakert: Azerbaijani side is trying to brazenly destroy Artsakh
Stepanakert: Azerbaijani side is trying to brazenly destroy Artsakh
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Upon the request of Armenian News-NEWS.am, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Nagorno-Karabakh Republic (Artsakh Republic) David Babayan commented on the latest demand of the Azeri pseudo-ecologists blocking the Artsakh-Lachin corridor.

"The latest statement of the Azerbaijani "environmentalists," which, of course, has nothing to do with ecology and is purely political, we can say, a geopolitical project, can be considered the essence of the Azerbaijani actions.

"There is a gross violation of the trilateral statement of November 9, 2020. In fact, the Azerbaijani side is trying to brazenly destroy Artsakh. In this context, it is necessary to take clear steps from the international community, in particular from the OSCE Minsk Group co-chair states - Russia, USA and France. Obviously, it's not a question of peacekeepers, it's a question of high politics," the minister said.
