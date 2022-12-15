News
ՀայEngРус
Thursday
December 15
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Thursday
December 15
ՀայEngРус
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Show news feed
Protest at British Embassy in Armenia: Subsoil of Artsakh is the property of the republic's population
Protest at British Embassy in Armenia: Subsoil of Artsakh is the property of the republic's population
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics, Society

The subsoil located on the territory of Artsakh is the property of the population of the republic, Artsakh Ombudsman Gegham Stepanyan said during the protest demonstration in front of the British Embassy in Armenia on Thursday.

"Since Azerbaijan started provocations and criminal actions under the so-called environmental pretexts, as well as the participation of some British organizations in all this, I would like to draw the attention of the embassy of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland to the following circumstances:

-the subsoil located on the territory of Artsakh is the property of the population of the republic.

-the subsoil exploited on the territory of Artsakh is the property of the population of the Republic. 

-neither Great Britain nor any other country in the world can privatize what belongs to Artsakh's indigenous Armenian population," Stepanyan said.

He also called on Great Britain, as a member of the UN Security Council, "at least not to interfere in actions that should guarantee protection of Karabakh people's rights.

In his turn, Artak Beglaryan, Advisor of the State Minister of Artsakh, called on Great Britain not to take part in the terrorist and genocide policy towards Nagorno-Karabakh including the blockage of Artsakh road.

Today there are protests near the embassies of the 5 permanent member states of the UN Security Council. Their goal is to achieve the targeted condemnation by the international community of Azerbaijan's provocations and practical steps aimed at overcoming the humanitarian crisis faced by Artsakh.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Zatulin: Armenia needs real support from Russia
Armenia needs verbal and real support from its ally Russia...
 Zatulin about ban on entering Armenia: Armenian authorities have realized their foolishness
The Armenian leadership has done a foolish thing...
 Ararat Mirzoyan presents situation in Lachin to UN Under-Secretary General
Ararat Mirzoyan met with UN Secretary General for Political Affairs and Peacekeeping Issues...
 Switzerland concerned about recent developments in Lachin Corridor
Switzerland is concerned about the recent developments around the Lachin corridor...
 European Court makes decision: Azerbaijan will be given time until December 19 to respond
The European Court has ruled on Armenia's application for interim measures...
 Decision on mandate is deliberately delayed: Zatulin names main task of peacekeepers
The mandate of peacekeepers is usually agreed upon by the parties that invite them...
Most
Read Viewed
Photos