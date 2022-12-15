News
Bayramov accuses some 'forces that are not interested in negotiations' of Azerbaijani provocations
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov cynically tries to assure that Artsakh Armenians "have no problems with food and medicine" after so-called Azerbaijani "environmentalists" have blocked the Lachin corridor linking Artsakh with Armenia and the world for four days. In addition, Azerbaijan also blocked gas supplies to Artsakh.

He further blamed some "forces that are not interested in the negotiation process" for Azerbaijan's provocations.

"Serious warnings must be given to the Armenian side to prevent provocations. All issues must be resolved within the framework of Azerbaijani legislation, with respect for the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan. Persons who came from outside and are now there (in Karabakh) do not have the right to address the citizens. The local Armenian population has every right to stay, to live within the framework of Azerbaijani legislation," Bayramov told journalists.

He also announced plans to hold a meeting with Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan by the end of the year.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
