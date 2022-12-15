News
Special procedure for fuel purchase is established in Artsakh
Special procedure for fuel purchase is established in Artsakh
Region:Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics, Economics, Society, Incidents

In connection with the situation resulting from the blockade of Artsakh by Azerbaijan, as part of the measures aimed at ensuring the normal functioning of the population, a special procedure for purchasing fuel has been established, the Artsakh City Council reports.

In particular, state and local authorities, economic entities and individuals to obtain permission to purchase fuel should apply to the operational headquarters for the purchase of fuel in paper or electronic form, indicating the type of fuel, quantity, purpose and other necessary data. After checking the data Artsakh State Revenue Committee issues coupons for petrol and diesel fuel purchase in retail outlets.

Taking into account the amount of fuel reserves, the priority is given to the applications submitted for organizing uninterrupted work of health care institutions, special services, public transport, bread and food supply, organization of funeral.
