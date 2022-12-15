Russian deputy: Attempt to suppress self-determination of Nagorno-Karabakh Republic will not lead to anything good

Konstantin Zatulin, first deputy chairman of the Russian State Duma Committee on CIS Affairs,in a conversation with 168.am said he considers it his duty to insist that measures be taken to unblock the road in the Lachin corridor, because this corresponds to all previous agreements, and the attempt to block it under any pretext does not withstand any criticism and is a form of aggression and provocation.



"I certainly consider provocative the actions of Azerbaijan not only in blocking the road between Stepanakert and Goris of the Lachin corridor, but also the preceding events in September, when the Azerbaijani troops moved 8 km deep into Armenian territory in Jermuk in the course of hostilities.



Since the beginning of the Karabakh conflict, after getting acquainted with the situation in the nineties, I have come to the deep conviction that the attempt to suppress the self-determination of the Nagorno-Karabakh Republic will not lead to anything good.



There may be temporary successes on the Azerbaijani side, but if Azerbaijan, as it demonstrates, is determined to ethnic cleansing, to force people in Nagorno-Karabakh to leave their land, this will not do any good for peace and tranquility in the Caucasus.



Once the gas is cut off, it's hard to imagine that this is an amateurish move. Especially, it's not about getting acquainted with the working conditions at the gold mine allegedly in the interests of ecology, but about putting the MIA and other services of Nagorno-Karabakh under the control. That is, through this pressure an attempt is made to achieve unilateral advantages instead of a settlement and a political solution, which requires the problem of Nagorno-Karabakh," Zatulin said.