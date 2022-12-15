Decision on mandate is deliberately delayed: Zatulin names main task of peacekeepers

The mandate of peacekeepers is usually agreed upon by the parties that invite them. In this case, the Armenian side, the Azerbaijani side and, of course, the Russian side should be involved in defining the mandate, first deputy chairman of the Russian State Duma Committee on CIS Affairs Konstantin Zatulin said in a conversation with 168.am.



"Many things about the introduction of the peacekeeping contingent were postponed for the sake of making the introduction itself faster, and then the process began to drag on, and I absolutely do not rule out that it was deliberately dragged on by those who are supposed to coordinate everything.



From the point of view of common sense, it is obvious that the road must be unblocked. I understand that this is a responsible decision, which may have consequences if it is done by force, but in the end there may be no other way out.



This is the very last of the possible ways and means, and while various other attempts are being made to unblock this road. There have been talks between Putin and Aliyev, and I am sure that this topic has been touched upon. I see that Azerbaijan is in no hurry to fulfill the very statement that bears his signature. And there is no rush at all to return to the initial positions, also in the Armenian-Azerbaijani border zone, speculating that this border is not demarcated.



Azerbaijan's strategy is to try to get everything out of the situation after the 44-day war as much as possible, and to do this as quickly as possible. They are in a hurry.



I know that the peacekeeping contingent is in good hands, the command of this contingent are highly professional officers. I know our general, who is currently leading our contingent.



I am sure that he is doing his best to have this situation resolved as quickly and as peacefully as possible, but this is very difficult when the Azerbaijani side is intent on continuing this provocation. All that so far, in my opinion, limits them is the winter weather, because of which these very "environmentalists" have to be replaced.



The first task of the peacekeepers is to prevent a resumption of hostilities. So far they are fulfilling this task.



As for unblocking the road, I am sure that decisions must be made, and if such an order is given, it will have to be carried out. But this order to use force to unblock the road, as far as I understand it, has not been given, because there is still some hope to solve this issue peacefully," emphasized Zatulin.