European Court makes decision: Azerbaijan will be given time until December 19 to respond

The European Court has ruled on Armenia's application for interim measures, it was reported on the Facebook page of Armenia's representative on international legal issues.
The Court decided to give time to Azerbaijan until Monday, December 19, at 16:00 (French time) to send a response to Armenia's request, after which the Court will issue a final decision.
Yesterday, the Office of the Commissioner for International Legal Affairs of the Republic of Armenia appealed to the European Court of Human Rights, demanding the application of interim measures against Azerbaijan and obliging the latter to unblock the Berdzor (Lachin) corridor.