News
ՀայEngРус
Thursday
December 15
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Thursday
December 15
ՀայEngРус
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Show news feed
Ararat Mirzoyan presents situation in Lachin to UN Under-Secretary General
Ararat Mirzoyan presents situation in Lachin to UN Under-Secretary General
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Russia
Theme: Politics

Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan met with UN Secretary General for Political Affairs and Peacekeeping Issues Rosemary DiCarlo in New York.

According to the Armenian Foreign Ministry, during the meeting, Minister Mirzoyan touched upon the latest developments in the process of normalization of Armenian-Azerbaijani relations, settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh issue.

Mirzoyan noted that Azerbaijan's fanatical ambitions, aggression against Armenia's territorial integrity, continued occupation of sovereign territories of the Republic of Armenia and bellicose and anti-Armenian statements create an unstable situation in the region. He also stressed the need for the repatriation of Armenian prisoners of war and the inadmissibility of political manipulation of this issue by Azerbaijan.

The Armenian side presented the situation created by Azerbaijan's blocking of the Lachin corridor and the violation of the gas supply to Nagorno-Karabakh, stressing the danger of a humanitarian crisis. The importance of an adequate and purposeful response of international structures, in particular the relevant UN bodies, as well as effective steps to avoid a possible humanitarian disaster was stressed.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Zatulin: Armenia needs real support from Russia
Armenia needs verbal and real support from its ally Russia...
 Zatulin about ban on entering Armenia: Armenian authorities have realized their foolishness
The Armenian leadership has done a foolish thing...
 Switzerland concerned about recent developments in Lachin Corridor
Switzerland is concerned about the recent developments around the Lachin corridor...
 European Court makes decision: Azerbaijan will be given time until December 19 to respond
The European Court has ruled on Armenia's application for interim measures...
 Decision on mandate is deliberately delayed: Zatulin names main task of peacekeepers
The mandate of peacekeepers is usually agreed upon by the parties that invite them...
 Russian deputy: Attempt to suppress self-determination of Nagorno-Karabakh Republic will not lead to anything good
Measures be taken to unblock the road in the Lachin corridor...
Most
Read Viewed
Photos