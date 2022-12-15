Ararat Mirzoyan presents situation in Lachin to UN Under-Secretary General

Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan met with UN Secretary General for Political Affairs and Peacekeeping Issues Rosemary DiCarlo in New York.
According to the Armenian Foreign Ministry, during the meeting, Minister Mirzoyan touched upon the latest developments in the process of normalization of Armenian-Azerbaijani relations, settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh issue.
Mirzoyan noted that Azerbaijan's fanatical ambitions, aggression against Armenia's territorial integrity, continued occupation of sovereign territories of the Republic of Armenia and bellicose and anti-Armenian statements create an unstable situation in the region. He also stressed the need for the repatriation of Armenian prisoners of war and the inadmissibility of political manipulation of this issue by Azerbaijan.
The Armenian side presented the situation created by Azerbaijan's blocking of the Lachin corridor and the violation of the gas supply to Nagorno-Karabakh, stressing the danger of a humanitarian crisis. The importance of an adequate and purposeful response of international structures, in particular the relevant UN bodies, as well as effective steps to avoid a possible humanitarian disaster was stressed.