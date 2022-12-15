Zatulin about ban on entering Armenia: Armenian authorities have realized their foolishness

First Deputy Chairman of the Russian State Duma Committee on CIS Affairs Konstantin Zatulin in a conversation with 168.am said he had not received any explanations about the ban on his entry into Armenia, although some rumors were being circulated all the time that it was about to be lifted.
"The Armenian leadership has done a foolish thing, demonstrated that party preferences are more important to it than support for Armenia abroad. They realized this and are now trying to protect themselves. It would be in their interest for me to take the blame and on that basis they would lift the ban. I have nothing to apologize for. I have supported Russian-Armenian relations for many years because it is in Russia's national interest to do so.
I do not owe anyone in Armenia, I owe only good friendly relations, I value these relations and I am not going to break them. If the authorities themselves have made this step, let them be kind enough to cancel it. I will try to visit Armenia and meet with people whom I trust sincerely," Zatulin said.
The deputy recalled that he had been unable to visit Armenia in November because the Armenian authorities had declared his visit undesirable.
"Azerbaijani authorities banned him from entering Azerbaijan several years earlier, back in 2011," he concluded.