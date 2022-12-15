Ambassador: Israel will do everything to strengthen Azerbaijan and prevent any threat

Israel will do everything to strengthen Azerbaijan and prevent any threat to it, Israeli Ambassador to Azerbaijan George Deek said in an interview with APA.
"Azerbaijan and Israel are strategic partners, so we take it seriously. We don't just use the word 'strategic' in relation to any country. In that sense, our partnership is deep and covers a variety of areas," he said.
According to him, one of these spheres is security and "Israel's position on the Karabakh issue is clear: Israel supports the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan."
The ambassador noted that Israel understands that "some of Azerbaijan's neighbors are not afraid to threaten it, they openly or veiledly threaten its independence or territorial integrity." "We, as friends, will do everything to strengthen Azerbaijan in order to prevent the threat that may come from any forces against our partner Azerbaijan," the diplomat assured.