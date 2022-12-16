News
Mirzoyan: Artsakh faces humanitarian crisis
Mirzoyan: Artsakh faces humanitarian crisis
Theme: Politics

Artsakh is threatened by a humanitarian crisis, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan said at a meeting with British Minister of State for South and Central Asia, UN and Commonwealth Affairs Tariq Ahmad in New York.

Ararat Mirzoyan spoke about the security situation in the South Caucasus, as well as the settlement of Armenian-Azerbaijani relations and recent developments in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

The Armenian side presented the consequences of Azerbaijan's blocking of the Lachin corridor and the disruption of the gas supply to Nagorno-Karabakh, stressing that Artsakh is facing a humanitarian crisis and if the situation is not resolved, it will lead to a disaster. Mirzoyan stressed that the Azerbaijani leadership's actions, bellicose rhetoric and extremist approach seriously threaten the possibility of achieving peace and stability in the South Caucasus.

Ararat Mirzoyan and Tariq Ahmad also touched upon the possibilities of developing bilateral relations.
