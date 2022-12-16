Quake hits Azerbaijan, also felt in Karabakh

The Eastern Service of Seismic Protection on Thursday reported to the Crisis Management Center of the State Service that an earthquake occurred in Azerbaijan at 11:04pm local time.

The epicenter of this quake was located 27 kilometers southeast of Imishli city, and 131 kilometers east of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) capital Stepanakert. This was reported to Armenian News-NEWS.am by the Artsakh state emergency service.

It measured magnitude 5, and according to the MSK-64 scale—magnitude 3.9, at the epicenter.

The quake was felt in Stepanakert, too.