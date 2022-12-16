News
ՀայEngРус
Friday
December 16
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Friday
December 16
ՀայEngРус
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Show news feed
Quake hits Azerbaijan, also felt in Karabakh
Quake hits Azerbaijan, also felt in Karabakh
Region:Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Incidents

The Eastern Service of Seismic Protection on Thursday reported to the Crisis Management Center of the State Service that an earthquake occurred in Azerbaijan at 11:04pm local time.

The epicenter of this quake was located 27 kilometers southeast of Imishli city, and 131 kilometers east of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) capital Stepanakert. This was reported to Armenian News-NEWS.am by the Artsakh state emergency service.

It measured magnitude 5, and according to the MSK-64 scale—magnitude 3.9, at the epicenter.

The quake was felt in Stepanakert, too.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Quake jolts southern Russia, also felt in Armenia and Karabakh
It measured magnitude 7 to 8 at the epicenter…
 US embassy: Every December 7 we join Armenians all over the world to remember 1988 quake victims
The diplomatic mission issued a statement on the 34th anniversary of this powerful earthquake that hit Armenia…
 Wreath on behalf of Armenia ex-President Kocharyan is placed in memory of 1988 earthquake victims
As every year on December 7, today, too…
 Armenia President: Best way to pay tribute to quake victims is to have restored, developing, cities, villages
Vahagn Khachaturyan issued a message on the 34th anniversary of the Spitak earthquake…
 Armenia parliament observes minute of silence in honor of 1988 earthquake casualties
This devastating quake occurred on December 7, 1988, at 11:41am local time…
 Armenia remembers 1988 earthquake victims
According to official figures, the natural disaster 34 years ago claimed around 25 thousand lives…
Most
Read Viewed
Photos