Samantha Power: Lachin Corridor must be re-opened immediately

The Lachin Corridor must be re-opened immediately—the closure has the potential to cause a significant humanitarian crisis. Samantha Power, Administrator of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) wrote this on Twitter.
“This corridor is an essential route for the flow of much needed food and medical supplies that must be allowed to flow freely,” the USAID chief added.
Since Monday, Azerbaijanis under the guise of "environmentalists" have closed the Lachin Corridor, which is the only motorway that connects Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) with Armenia. In addition, Azerbaijan has cut off natural gas supply to Artsakh.