News
ՀայEngРус
Friday
December 16
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Friday
December 16
ՀայEngРус
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Show news feed
Samantha Power: Lachin Corridor must be re-opened immediately
Samantha Power: Lachin Corridor must be re-opened immediately
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

The Lachin Corridor must be re-opened immediately—the closure has the potential to cause a significant humanitarian crisis. Samantha Power, Administrator of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) wrote this on Twitter.

“This corridor is an essential route for the flow of much needed food and medical supplies that must be allowed to flow freely,” the USAID chief added. 

Since Monday, Azerbaijanis under the guise of "environmentalists" have closed the Lachin Corridor, which is the only motorway that connects Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) with Armenia. In addition, Azerbaijan has cut off natural gas supply to Artsakh.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed
Photos